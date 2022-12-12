Marble Falls holds 44 nights of holiday events

Marble Falls is getting into the Christmas spirit with 44 days of holiday events.

The 32nd annual Walkway of Lights is just one of many ways to experience the magic of the holiday season with small town charm.

Open nightly at 6 p.m. from now through December 31, the walkway is free, but visitors are encouraged to donate to help support the event and local nonprofits.

The family favorite Winter Ice Skating Rink is open daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. from now until December 31 in Harmony Park. Ice skating is $10 in advance and $12 for an hour on the rink, with skate rentals included in the price of admission. Tickets can be purchased in advance at VisitMarbleFalls.org/Christmas.

On December 21, the Walkway of Lights and Winter Ice Skating Rink will open at 5 p.m. for accessibility hour, which is reserved for members of the disabled community and their families.

Additional holiday activities this year include Breakfast with Santa, Christmas Market on Main, Downtown Sip N’ Shops, Music on Main, and more.

To learn more about Christmas in Marble Falls, go to VisitMarbleFalls.org/Christmas. Full event listings of all 44 nights of Christmas events with details and dates can be found here.