Hot Luck Fest returns bringing top chefs and musicians May 25-27

Two of Austin's most popular scenes come together this month: live music and live cooking. Hot Luck Fest returns May 25 to 27 bringing top chefs and musicians from around the country for a backyard cookout style food and music festival.

Hi, How Are You?: Franklin Barbecue

Hot Luck Fest begins Thursday, May 25 with ‘Hi, How Are You?: Franklin Barbecue for an industry kickoff featuring some of Aaron’s favorites.

Not only will you get to enjoy the staples from Franklin Barbecue, you'll also enjoy bites by Mashama Bailey, Dana Salls Cree and Jeremy Sewall, along with Texans Misti Norris, Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel & Arjav Ezekiel, Evan LeRoy, Todd Duplechan, Damien Brockway, Erin Smith & Patrick Feges, and Kristine Kittrell at this a one-of-a-kind block party.

Big Top: Fair Market

Big Top: Fair Market on May 26 is a brand-new event to Hot Luck.

The event, at Fair Market in East Austin, is an ode to carnivals, fairs and food.

It will be a night of fun and games, complete with bites from Chris Bianco, Amanda Shulman, Sarah Grueneberg, Marc-Olivier Frappier, Paola Velez, Stuart Brioza, Mason Hereford, Gabe Rucker, Marc Vetri, Becky Masson and a whole slew of Austin’s finest.

Al Fuego: Wild Onion Ranch

On May 27, Al Fuego is Hot Luck’s main event: a live-action, flame-fueled celebration of open-air cooking styles.

Hot Luck sets up chefs with the best meats and the coldest beer—and Aaron Franklin might even build them a specialty cooker.

Chefs including Crystal Wahpepah, Alon Shaya, Reem Assil, Jordan Rubin, Fermín Núñez, Chuy Villarreal, Chava Orozco, Kevin Fink, Michael Fojtasek, Amanda Turner, Ariana Quant, Kareem El-Ghayesh and more can choose their own fiery adventure at Al Fuego.

To buy tickets or learn more about Hot Luck Fest, click here.