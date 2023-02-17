La Condesa celebrates 14 years in Austin

One of Austin's staple modern Mexican restaurants is celebrating 14 years. La Condesa, which was recently named a James Beard Award semifinalist for most outstanding restaurant, invites the community to come celebrate with them.

The restaurant features all fresh, locally sourced ingredients, and a renowned bar program with one of the largest selections of 100% blue agave tequila and mezcal in the city.

La Condesa has weekend brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Highlights include the barbacoa plate, huevos rancheros, chilaquiles, steak & eggs, and sweet potato hash.

The menu also features Mimosas by the bottle with your choice of agua fresca.

La Condesa also features a happy hour every weekday from 5 to 6 p.m. with half off everything behind the bar.

They've also started a new happy hour on Wednesdays called Mezcal Miercoles which offers half price mezcal pours and cocktails all day long with spotlight features as well.

Some of La Condesa's favorite dinner dishes include: tuna tostada, coctel, sopes, quesadilla de short rib, carne asada, queso flameado, churros, etc.

Executive Chef Rick Lopez is Texas born and raised but learned his methods of becoming a chef and mentoring young cooks during his years of working in New York City restaurants. When he eventually returned to Texas, he later became sous chef at La Condesa, working his way up to Chef de Cuisine of La Condesa, and is now celebrating 14 years of the Austin staple this month as the Executive Chef.

La Condesa is located at 400A West 2nd Street. Its hours are: