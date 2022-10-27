Expand / Collapse search

Last-minute Halloween costume ideas for people and pets

By
Published 
Good Day Austin
FOX 7 Austin

Last-minute Halloween costume ideas

If you're still deciding on a Halloween costume this year, we have some last-minute ideas that won't break the bank.

AUSTIN, Texas - People and their pets were in Halloween spirit at the Werewolf Halloween Costume Contest at Meanwhile Brewing.

This is the first of many Halloween events coming up around town.

If you're still deciding on a Halloween costume this year, we have some easy, inexpensive last-minute ideas.

Local brewery holds Halloween pet costume contest

You can get in the Halloween spirit tonight with your furry friends. The Werewolf Halloween Costume Contest is back at Meanwhile Brewing along with a pup photobooth, market, music, and more.

Adrienne Rivers, from Meanwhile Brewing, says you can make a DIY costume using common household items. 

Dress up as Willie Nelson using a bandana and yarn braids, a butterfly with foam cardboard handmade wings, or "raining cats and dogs" with pictures of cats and dogs attached to an umbrella with string.

The Meanwhile Brewing event featured a pup photobooth, market, music, and more.

Last-minute DIY Halloween costumes

If you're still deciding on a Halloween costume this year, we have some last-minute ideas that won't break the bank.