Last-minute Halloween costume ideas for people and pets

People and their pets were in Halloween spirit at the Werewolf Halloween Costume Contest at Meanwhile Brewing.

This is the first of many Halloween events coming up around town.

If you're still deciding on a Halloween costume this year, we have some easy, inexpensive last-minute ideas.

Adrienne Rivers, from Meanwhile Brewing, says you can make a DIY costume using common household items.

Dress up as Willie Nelson using a bandana and yarn braids, a butterfly with foam cardboard handmade wings, or "raining cats and dogs" with pictures of cats and dogs attached to an umbrella with string.

The Meanwhile Brewing event featured a pup photobooth, market, music, and more.