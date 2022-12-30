New Year's celebrations around Austin

Looking for last-minute New Year's plans? Several places in Austin are having special events with food, drinks, and live music.

NYE Party at South Congress Hotel

Ring in the New Year with DJ sets by King Louie + Izzy, dancing and live music by Animals on TV, followed by a champagne toast when the clock strikes midnight.

This 21+ event is December 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door.

New Year's Eve at X Crèm

X Crèm is not your usual ice cream shop. It offers fun and creative ice cream, including sundaes, shakes, and even hot waffle desserts. X Crèm has a full cocktail lounge with unique options, a rotating menu and alcohol infused with ice cream.

From the moment you walk into X Crèm, the place has an eye-catching aesthetic with art from local artists and a starry night sky projected onto the ceilings.

For New Year’s Eve X Crèm will be open from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. They will be offering special champagne cocktails from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. with a live DJ from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. X Crèm will have a $5 bubble waffle special all day as well.

X Crèm is located at 1614 East 6th Street.

New Year's Day Bathrobe & Bingo Brunch at TLC

TLC, located at 1100 South Lamar Blvd., will be hosting a Bathrobe and Bingo Brunch on New Year's Day, benefitting the Children's Tumor Foundation.

Wear your favorite bathrobe or pajamas and enjoy TLC's full menu along with New Year's Day brunch specials, Texas-sized cocktails, and $5 mimosas.

RSVP here.