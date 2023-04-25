Red Poppy Festival returns to Georgetown this weekend

The streets of the Georgetown town square will be bustling this weekend for the 24th annual Red Poppy Festival.

Georgetown is one of the few places in the United States where red poppies grow naturally every spring.

In honor of the season, the city celebrates with a family-friendly weekend of activities, including live music, a car show, parade and much more.

The festival opens at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28, with artisan booths, food and the popular local funk band, Dysfunkshun Junkshun, to bring on the dance party.

On Saturday, festival goers are encouraged to wear red for the parade at 10 a.m. Then it's time for the car show.

The Red Poppy Kid’s Fun Zone will be open Saturday, 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. There will be an obstacle course, carnival games, basketball, peddle carts and much more.

Live music starts at 6 p.m. Saturday with headliner Jamestown Revival taking the stage at 9:30 p.m.

The fun continues Sunday, April 30, with three BMX Stunt Shows at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., along with the Red Poppy Festival Pet Parade at 11:30 a.m.

Check out the complete festival schedule here. All festival events are free.

Goodfolks is a restaurant located right on the town square in Georgetown.

They will be celebrating the Poppy Festival with a special cocktail, outdoor food & drink bar, and limited edition screen printed t-shirts.

For more info, check them out at goodfolksgtx.com.