Expand / Collapse search

Rodeo Austin nurturing the next generation while entertaining the community

By
Published 
Rodeo Austin
FOX 7 Austin

Rodeo Austin nurturing the next generation while entertaining the community

We're joined by Troy Sloan, a Junior Barrow Show judge, with more on what they're looking for and how the competition helps Texas children.

AUSTIN, Texas - Rodeo Austin is on a mission to nurture the next generation while providing fun and entertainment for the community.

Every rodeo season, more than 9,000 junior livestock and horse show exhibitors compete to enhance their agricultural education.

Students get hands-on agriculture education at Rodeo Austin

Jarique Mitchell, West Texas A&M student, joins us with more on how the rodeo is providing an invaluable experience for students around the state.

Rodeo Austin works year round to raise funds for its Scholarship Program, so that each year a new class of students can receive donations and funding for their college education. 

Proceeds from Rodeo Austin events, individual donors and income from the Rodeo Austin Endowment fund the scholarships.