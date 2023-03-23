Rodeo Austin nurturing the next generation while entertaining the community

Rodeo Austin is on a mission to nurture the next generation while providing fun and entertainment for the community.

Every rodeo season, more than 9,000 junior livestock and horse show exhibitors compete to enhance their agricultural education.

Rodeo Austin works year round to raise funds for its Scholarship Program, so that each year a new class of students can receive donations and funding for their college education.

Proceeds from Rodeo Austin events, individual donors and income from the Rodeo Austin Endowment fund the scholarships.