SXSW 2023: Lush House showcases how cosmetics and tech are meeting for good

South by Southwest is officially underway and Rainey Street is bustling.

Lush House is one of many activations open on the popular street.

At Lush House, the company is showcasing how the company is pushing the boundaries of innovation at the intersection of cosmetics and technology.

The immersive experience includes a room dedicated to Lush's new Bath Bot which interacts with its new app.

Lush House, located at 85 Rainey Street, will also host several speakers over the next several days including: