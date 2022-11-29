World Cup Watch Party: Local hotspot expecting to hit capacity again

Soccer fans are ready to root on Team USA this morning.

The US takes on Iran on FOX 7 at 1 p.m. CST, but the party starts at 11 a.m. at Haymaker.

The East Austin bar and restaurant has been filled to capacity every day with soccer fans for their World Cup watch parties.

This is the official watch spot for the American Outlaws: Austin Chapter.

Haymaker is offering several drink specials for the big event including:

Oskar Blues beer specials

Red & Blue Jell-O shots

Themed cocktail menu

There are also complimentary USA party favors while supplies last.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Fans cheer for Team USA at Haymaker watch party in East Austin. Photo Courtesy: Haymaker

Haymaker, located at 2310 Manor Rd., will open at 8:45 a.m. today for fans who want to show up early.