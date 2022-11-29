Expand / Collapse search

World Cup Watch Party: Local hotspot expecting to hit capacity again

FIFA World Cup
Haymaker getting ready for World Cup match day

East Austin's Haymaker offering food and drink specials in honor of the World Cup. They have been hitting capacity for every match.

AUSTIN, Texas - Soccer fans are ready to root on Team USA this morning.

The US takes on Iran on FOX 7 at 1 p.m. CST, but the party starts at 11 a.m. at Haymaker.

The East Austin bar and restaurant has been filled to capacity every day with soccer fans for their World Cup watch parties.

This is the official watch spot for the American Outlaws: Austin Chapter.

Local hotspot expecting to hit capacity again during US World Cup match

With its food and drink specials and great atmosphere, Haymaker has been hitting capacity for every World Cup match.

Haymaker is offering several drink specials for the big event including:

  • Oskar Blues beer specials 
  • Red & Blue Jell-O shots 
  • Themed cocktail menu 

There are also complimentary USA party favors while supplies last.

Fans cheer for Team USA at Haymaker watch party in East Austin. Photo Courtesy: Haymaker

Haymaker, located at 2310 Manor Rd., will open at 8:45 a.m. today for fans who want to show up early.