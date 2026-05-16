1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting at Budget Inn in Austin

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The Brief Austin police arrested a man accused of a deadly shooting at a motel front desk. Investigators say the suspect shot the victim after an argument at the Budget Inn. The suspect was arrested in Cibolo and remains in custody.



Austin police have arrested a man they believe shot and killed another person at the front desk of Budget Inn on May 8.

Austin motel murder

What we know:

Austin PD says the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 8, at the Budget Inn on North IH 35 SB. A caller reported that a man had been shot at the front desk of the motel.

Officers arrived to find the victim, identified as Se Hun, injured with a gunshot wound and unresponsive. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and was pronounced dead on Thursday, May 14.

The suspect

Sean Walton: Guadalupe County Jail

The investigation found that the suspect is a man named Sean Walton. APD says Walton got into an argument with Hun before pulling out a gun and shooting the victim.

Walton was reportedly seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle. APD says he was arrested on May 10 in connection with the shooting in Cibolo, Texas. He is still in custody in Guadalupe County.

What we don't know:

The cause of the argument was not released.

What you can do:

The case is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.