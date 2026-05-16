1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting at Budget Inn in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police have arrested a man they believe shot and killed another person at the front desk of Budget Inn on May 8.
Austin motel murder
What we know:
Austin PD says the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 8, at the Budget Inn on North IH 35 SB. A caller reported that a man had been shot at the front desk of the motel.
Officers arrived to find the victim, identified as Se Hun, injured with a gunshot wound and unresponsive. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and was pronounced dead on Thursday, May 14.
The suspect
Sean Walton: Guadalupe County Jail
The investigation found that the suspect is a man named Sean Walton. APD says Walton got into an argument with Hun before pulling out a gun and shooting the victim.
Walton was reportedly seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle. APD says he was arrested on May 10 in connection with the shooting in Cibolo, Texas. He is still in custody in Guadalupe County.
What we don't know:
The cause of the argument was not released.
What you can do:
The case is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Austin PD.