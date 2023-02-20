1 dead, 1 injured in Downtown Austin homicide: APD

Police are investigating a homicide in Downtown Austin.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 8:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 5th Street and Red River.

There, police found one man dead in a parking lot and another injured in the middle of the street.

The man in the street was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

If you have any information, call Austin police at 512-974-8477.