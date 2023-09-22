1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Bastrop
BASTROP, Texas - One person died in a multi-vehicle crash in Bastrop early Friday morning.
Police say around 1:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the crash on SH 71 and FM 304.
A preliminary investigation shows the driver of a 2012 Ford Fusion was stopped in the eastbound lanes of SH 71 after the car had broken down.
The Fusion was hit from behind by an 18-wheeler.
The driver of the Ford Fusion died at the scene and the driver of the 18-wheeler had minor injuries.
Police say a third vehicle was involved, but that driver was not injured.