Former Round Rock pastor gets federal prison sentence for child sexual abuse material

A former pastor has been sentenced to federal prison for possessing child sexual abuse material, or CSAM.

57-year-old David Lloyd Walther of Georgetown was sentenced to 70 months in prison and 10 years of supervised release for an enhanced charge of possession of child pornography. Walter pled guilty in June.

Walther has also been ordered to pay $61,000 in restitution.

According to court documents, Walther knowingly searched for, downloaded, distributed and possessed child sexual abuse material—some of which depicted prepubescent minors—using BitTorrent, a peer-to-peer file sharing network.

During a November 2022 search of Walther’s home and vehicle, investigators found two large computer hard drives containing more than 100,000 images and more than 5,000 videos of child sexual abuse material.

At the time of his arrest, Walther was the pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Round Rock.

The FBI San Antonio Division's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case with assistance from the Round Rock Police Department, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and the Williamson County Children's Advocacy Center.