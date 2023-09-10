2 ejected from car involved in crash with Killeen police officer

Two people were hospitalized after being ejected from their car after a crash with a Killeen police officer earlier this week.

Police say a patrol officer was traveling north on W.S. Young Drive around 9:44 p.m. Sept. 6 when he saw two vehicles driving recklessly and racing on the roadway.

He attempted a traffic stop, but was then involved in a crash with a red compact car traveling east on Poage Avenue. The crash caused the two inside to be ejected from the car.

The officer immediately started to perform life-saving measures until Killeen paramedics arrived.

The male driver was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in critical condition and the female passenger was transported by paramedics to Carl R. Darnall Medical Center, also in critical condition.

The officer received minor injuries.

The Killeen Police Traffic Unit and the Internal Affairs Unit are investigating.