$1M bond for woman arrested for murder in Bell County

Bond has been set at $1 million for a woman accused of shooting and killing another woman in Killeen earlier this month.

32-year-old Angelica Sharice Lamar Higgins of Killeen has been charged with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Valeria Favila.

On Friday, Sept. 1 around 2:41 a.m., officers responded to a call about a gunshot victim in the 800 block of Atlas Avenue. Officers arrived and found Favila suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and she was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition. Favila was later pronounced dead just before 4 a.m.

Killeen police say that with the community's help and numerous crime stopper tips, detectives were able to identify Higgins as a suspect and she was charged with Favila's murder on Sept. 6.

Higgins was found by U.S. Marshals at a Harker Heights home on Sept. 6 and was taken into custody without incident. She was transported to the Bell County Jail.

Killeen police say the investigation is still ongoing.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Murder, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.