Man in custody after attempting to flee country following Temple murder
TEMPLE, Texas - A man was taken into custody in Dallas in connection to a Temple homicide, police said.
Temple police said on Sept. 10, officers conducted a welfare check at the Economy Inn in the 200 block of W Ave G. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead in the hotel room.
Hotel video showed the victim and a man check in on Sept. 9. The video showed no one else entered the room.
Police said the investigation revealed the suspect, a 29-year-old Columbian National, was attempting to flee the country through the Austin, and then Dallas airports.
After a multi-law enforcement agency manhunt, the suspect was arrested in Dallas.
Temple detectives headed to Dallas to conduct a thorough interview with the suspect.
This case is under investigation.
Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously.