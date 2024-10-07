$1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket claimed by Austin resident

The Brief Austin resident claims $1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket prize



An Austin resident is now a millionaire.

The Texas Lottery says that someone in Austin claimed a top prize winning scratch ticket worth $1 million.

The Million Dollar Loteria ticket was purchased at Pond Springs Xpress which is located at 13125 Pond Springs Road in Austin.

The person who claimed the jackpot opted to remain anonymous.

Officials say this was the third of 10 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $384 million in total prizes.