1 taken to hospital following head-on crash in East Austin: ATCEMS

One person was taken to the hospital following a head-on crash in East Austin Friday night, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

According to ATCEMS, around 8:30 p.m., paramedics responded to a crash at East Martin Luther King Boulevard and Springdale Road.

One person was taken to St. David's hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another person involved in the crash refused to go to the hospital.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.