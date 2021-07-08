1 woman dead after wrong-way crash on West Ben White Blvd.

The Austin Police Department has identified Jennifer Rosas-Sanchez as the person killed in the June 26, 2021 traffic fatality in the 500 block of West Ben White Blvd in South Austin.

Officers responded to a wrong-way crash where a 2004 Silver Mercedes-Benz collided with a 2015 Silver Nissan Sentra driven by Rosas-Sanchez. Police did not specify which driver was driving the wrong way.

Rosas-Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene. APD has not said if any charges have currently been filed or provided any details about the driver of the Mercedes.

This is Austin's 54th fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 56 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2020, there were 40 fatal crashes resulting in 42 fatalities.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

