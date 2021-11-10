10 indicted in connection to deadly crash that killed 8 noncitizens

Officials have announced that ten people have been indicted in connection to a deadly March 2021 crash that killed eight noncitizens. Federal agents have arrested nine of the ten charged in an 11-count indictment involving human smuggling.

The following are charged with one count of conspiracy to transport undocumented noncitizens:

Sebastian Tovar, 25, of Toledo, Ohio

Nicolas Mondragon-Gonzalez, aka "Chayo" and "Flaco," 33, of Austin

Veronica Torres-Mendez, 34, of Austin

Jennifer Oralia Davis, aka "Paypa," 40, of San Antonio

Ruben Junior Rodriguez-Jaimes, 19, of Bastrop

Lauren Michelle Malmquist, aka "Mama" and "Lala," 32, of Round Rock

Eduardo Rivera Benitez, aka "Lalo" and "Casper," 23, of Bastrop

Marco Antonio Hernandez, aka "Temo," 19, of Paige. Hernandez is still pending arrest.

Jose Eli Rodriguez, 21, of Austin

The aftermath of the head-on collision, which left 8 dead. (The Texas Department of Public Safety)

Tovar, Mondragon, Torres, Davis, Rodriguez-Jaimes, Malmquist, and Benitez are also charged with one count of transporting undocumented noncitizens resulting in death.

Tovar is also charged with one count of conspiracy to transport undocumented noncitizens resulting in serious bodily injury and one count of illegal transportation of undocumented noncitizens resulting in serious bodily injury. Mondragon, Davis, and Rodriguez-Jaimes are additionally charged with two counts of transportation of undocumented noncitizens.

Torres is additionally charged with four counts of transportation of undocumented noncitizens. Hernandez, Jose Rodriguez, and Luna are additionally charged with one count of transportation of undocumented noncitizens.

All defendants face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for the conspiracy to transport undocumented noncitizens.

Tovar, Mondragon, Torres, Davis, Rodriguez-Jaimes, Malmquist, and Benitez face a maximum of life in prison for the transportation of undocumented resulting in death charge. Tovar faces a maximum of 20 years in prison on each of the conspiracy to transport and the transportation of undocumented noncitizens resulting in serious bodily injury charges.

Mondragon, Torres, Davis, Rodriguez-Jaimes, Hernandez, Jose Rodriguez, and Luna face up to 10 years in prison for each count of transportation charge.

If there are any convictions,, a federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

WHAT HAPPENED IN MARCH 2021?

According to court documents, on March 15, 2021, Tovar was driving a Dodge Ram near Del Rio when a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper attempted to stop the vehicle.

Tovar tried to evade law enforcement and eventually crashed the vehicle into oncoming traffic. Eight people, who were in the truck, died from injuries sustained from the crash as well as one person

who was seriously injured. All nine were undocumented noncitizens and illegally present in the U.S.

In addition, two U.S. citizens were seriously injured in the head-on collision when Tovar struck their vehicle.

After the crash, U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) agents encountered a Ford F-150 stopped in traffic near the crash site. USBP agents directed the Ford to turn around and subsequently all occupants

of the Ford fled the vehicle and headed into nearby brush.

USBP agents were able to locate 12 undocumented noncitizens who bolted from the Ford.

After interviewing two of the undocumented noncitizens, USBP agents determined that the occupants of the Dodge and Ford were part of a human smuggling operation that was illegally transporting 20 undocumented noncitizens in the U.S.

