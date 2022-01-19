11 cats surrendered from home, more expected, says WCRAS

Eleven cats, with more expected to come, have been surrendered by their elderly owner, says the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS).

WCRAS and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) assisted the owner in the surrender, which comes just two weeks after 45 cats in Round Rock were surrendered by their owners. WCRAS says this case is still ongoing and details are still emerging.

Out of the 45 taken in from Round Rock, 15 cats have been either adopted or transferred to a rescue organization. 21 cats are left for adoption and some are free to adopt through the shelter's Adoption Angel program thanks to a generous owner, says WCRAS.

WCRAS says that the community can help through adoption, fostering, and/or donating:

To adopt, email adoption@wilco.org to schedule an appointment.

To foster, submit the Foster Application

To donate, drop off items at the shelter's Services Center at 1855 SE Inner Loop in Georgetown

Needed donations include pine litter, cardboard litter trays, Science Diet adult cat kibble, canned cat food and Catego.

