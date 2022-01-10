31 cats removed from Round Rock home available for free adoption

article

31 cats are available for free adoption at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) after 44 cats were surrendered from a Round Rock home. The cats are free to adopt thanks to a generous donor who stepped forward to assist.

Last week, police said animal control officers were called to remove the cats from the home of an elderly couple. The couple surrendered 44 cats because they were no longer able to care for them.

Once the cats arrived at WCRAS, their team of professional animal care specialists jumped into action to assess each of the cats’ needs and got them ready for adoption.

A donor reached to the animal center and asked what the current biggest need was in assisting, according to WCRAS. The donor made a donation through the Adoption Angel program to cover the $75 adoption fee for all 31 cats that are currently available for adoption.

All adoptable cats are listed on the WCRAS website. Interested adopters should send an email to adoption@wilco.org to schedule an appointment to meet the cat and adopt.

The shelter is also asking for fosters to help. To foster, submit the Foster Application. WCRAS is also in need of donations include pine litter, cardboard litter trays, Science Diet, canned cat food, and Catego. Donations may be dropped off at the shelter’s Services Center at 1855 SE Inner Loop in Georgetown.

