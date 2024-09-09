Woman arrested for killing pedestrian in crash on S Congress: APD

article

A woman was arrested for hitting and killing a pedestrian in South Congress, police said.

Austin police said on Sept. 5, around 10:08 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a car and a pedestrian in the 3400 block of S Congress Ave.

The pedestrian, later identified as 58-year-old Tony Almanza, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver left the scene, but was later found. Julie Kotrla, 34, was arrested for an accident involving death.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.