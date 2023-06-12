12th annual Backpacks for Hope kicks off June 13

The 12th annual Backpacks for Hope campaign is kicking off this week.

The campaign, organized by the Texas Advocacy Project, helps make sure children of survivors in Texas domestic violence shelters are prepared for the next school year.

From June 13 through July 12, TAP is collecting donations of new backpacks and school supplies to distribute. The backpacks are filled with school supplies, safety planning literature, and a discreet tag that lists TAP’s toll-free legal line.

Those wanting to help can:

TAP CEO Heather Bellino joins FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to talk about the annual campaign.