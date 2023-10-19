Georgetown residents to weigh in on $130M bond for new, expanded facilities

The first day of early voting in Texas is on Monday, Oct. 23, and Georgetown residents will be weighing a $130 million bond package.

Four propositions split the money on the ballot. Each one would help a different city facility adapt to growth.

"Georgetown has more than doubled in the last 15 years, and so all these four propositions are all related to growth and the fact that our facilities have really outpaced their capacity," said David Morgan, the Georgetown City Manager.

Proposition A of Georgetown's $130 million bond would fund a new customer service center. It would cost $56 million.

"That is a one-stop shop for customers, and it’s the department where residents and utility customers visit the most," said Morgan.

Inside, residents would be able to find utility billing, human resources, fire inspection and 3-1-1, among other services, all in one place.

"Building this facility will help meet our long term needs for the next 15 years, and it’s more cost-effective than leasing a building," said Morgan.

Proposition B shifts $49 million to focus on the recreational center. The city wants to expand the facility, including adding a third gym, and more fitness studios.

"We are out of capacity at that location," said Morgan. "In fact, in the summer, we had over 500 kids on wait lists for camps and over 300 kids on wait lists for indoor athletics."

If the bond is approved, another $10 million would go toward building a YMCA on the west side of town.

Humans aren't the only ones who would see a facility expansion. The city wants to include its four-legged friends in all the renovations.

"Right now, the animal shelter regularly, if not always, operates above capacity," said Jack Daly, Georgetown’s assistant public works director.

Another $15 million would help the Georgetown Shelter expand and enter into a partnership with the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter.

"This expansion will allow us to appropriately build a building that will accommodate our growth for the future and accommodate what we have now so that will really help us maintain a better quality of life for the animals in our care and help us ensure our no kill status," said Daly.

The city would pay for these renovations and expansions through property taxes. City officials said they don't expect to see rates change if the bond is approved.

Early voting begins on Monday, Oct. 23. Election day is November 7.