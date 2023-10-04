Mosquito in Georgetown tests positive for West Nile virus; crews to start mosquito control
GEORGETOWN, Texas - Another mosquito in Texas has tested positive for West Nile virus in a Georgetown retirement community.
The positive trap was collected last Wednesday, Sept. 27 on the Yellow Rose Trail in Sun City.
Crews will start more mosquito control in the area, including truck-mounted spraying, and treating standing bodies of water with larvicide.