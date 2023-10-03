Georgetown police warning residents about fundraising phone scam

The Georgetown Police Department is warning residents about a new phone scam where the caller claims to be fundraising for public service agencies.

GPD says the caller says they're "fundraising for the police department or fire department" and will be persistent in asking the resident if they agree that police or fire should be funded.

The goal of this scam is to get the resident to say "yes" at which point they hang up and now have a voice recording of that "yes."

GPD is reminding residents it will never call about fundraising or have someone else call on their behalf.

GPD also advises that if you don't recognize the number, it would be safer to let it go to voicemail rather than answer and potentially fall victim to a scam like this.