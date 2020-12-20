15-year-old arrested in connection with drug-related homicide in Kyle

A 15-year-old male from Kyle has been arrested in connection with a drug-related homicide, says Kyle police.

Kyle police say officers responded to the 100 block of Dusky Thrush Drive just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 19 for a report of a gunshot. When they arrived, officers found the body of 19-year-old Christopher L. Trevino.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

A 15-year-old male from Kyle has been arrested in connection with a drug-related homicide, says Kyle police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Police say the alleged shooter had fled the scene before officers arrived, but investigators were able to find him a short while later at an apartment complex.

The 15-year-old has been processed into the Hays County Juvenile Detention Center on multiple charges, including murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence, deadly conduct, unlawful carry of a weapon and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Advertisement

RELATED: Police in Kyle investigating death of New Braunfels woman

Kyle police say the investigation is ongoing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE KYLE NEWS​​​​​​​