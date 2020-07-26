15-year-old in Central Texas starts business "Bioplastics: Recycled Fishing Lures"

15-year-old Michael Garcia spends a lot of his time fishing, but Garcia's summer hasn't been all leisure on the lake -- he's started up a sustainable business: "Bioplastics: Recycled Fishing Lures."

Garcia says some anglers unfortunately just leave their old fishing lures behind. "My hand full of soft plastics that I found in Round Rock and Pflugerville," Garcia explained. "Just one time around the pond while fishing, I could just pick up the soft plastics and I could remold them into usable lures."

So after doing research to learn how to do it -- Garcia started making something old and discarded into something new: recycled fishing lures.

"I'm hoping that some fishing stores will maybe have a box in front of the store so fishermen can place their used plastics in there so we can mold them down to have a renewable way of fishing."

Garcia is hoping this is more than just a summer gig. "I kind of want to take this far, see as far as I can take this. Making my own business."

One thing's for sure: It's a productive way to spend a summer."In this quarantine, it's hard to do good things and not just sit around and watch Netflix so I decided to do something good with my time and help the environment."

