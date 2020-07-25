Group of artists create mural in honor of Mike Ramos

article

It's been three months since Mike Ramos was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Southeast Austin. As the family continues to wait for answers, a group of artists got together to create a mural in his honor.

“It was a perfect day,” said Mike's mother, Brenda Ramos.

Brenda admired the art on the side of La Mexicana Bakery in South Austin.

RELATED: Brenda Ramos calls DA's decision to not present her son's case next month "very disrespectful"

“In memory of my son and my brother,” she said.

The mural honors her brother who passed away, but also her son, Mike Ramos, who was killed in an officer-involved shooting late April.

Advertisement

“I was in shock after hearing about Mike Ramos' death. He was our customer,” said Jesus Jose Becerra Jr.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Becerra is the owner of La Mexicana Bakery. He says he knew he had to honor his customer after he was killed.

“He would come in at 3 a.m. to pick up sweet bread to take it back for his mom,” recalled Becerra.

With the help of Arte Texas, Becerra arranged for black and brown artists to come together to create the mural.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

“I love it. Anything to do art, especially for friends and family. It makes me feel good like I did a job well done,” said Raymond Mendoza, Austin Artist.

Brenda says she loves the mural, but still craves justice for her son.

“I want justice. I want justice served,” she said.

The Ramos family told FOX 7 Austin that the police bodycam footage from the night Mike was killed will be released to the public on Monday.



