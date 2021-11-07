16 displaced, 1 taken to hospital after North Austin apartment fire

Sixteen people are now without a home after an apartment fire early Sunday morning.

The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire in the 12300 block of Hunters Chase Drive in North Austin and says that improperly discarded smoking material is responsible for the fire.

AFD says nine adults and seven children have now been displaced and the fire caused $400,000 in damage to the structure and $50,000 to the contents.

One person was rescued by firefighters and transported by ATCEMS to St. David's North Austin Medical Center for smoke inhalation. A second patient was evaluated and refused transport to the hospital, says ATCEMS.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter