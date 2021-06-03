16-year-old boy dies after shooting in East Killeen

A 16-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a shooting in East Killeen earlier this week.

The Killeen Police Department says that just before 1:30 p.m. May 31, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Dickens Drive in reference to shots fired.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the teen on the side of the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition.

The teen died later that day from his injuries. Killeen police say he didn't have any identification on him and was identified through fingerprints by the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

During the investigation, a person of interest was apprehended with the assistance of a K9 officer for an unrelated warrant, says Killeen police.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are asking anyone with any information or video from this incident to contact the police department at 254-501-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

This is the fourth criminal homicide of the year, says Killeen police.