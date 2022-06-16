17 Georgetown ISD teachers placed in externship summer program to expand knowledge

Seventeen Georgetown ISD teachers are expanding their knowledge this summer through an externship program.

The program is a collaboration between Rural Capital Area employers, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Georgetown ISD to provide middle and high school educators’ professional development opportunities to enrich the classroom to career connections made for students.

Educators will spend time with employers in various industries to learn through direct experiences about how classroom content and learning strategies are applied in the workplace to bring relevance to student learning.

The teachers gain insights into both the technical and essential skills required in the workplace and integrate these insights into their teaching plans and classroom management to better prepare students for future careers.

The five-day externship experience consists of an orientation, three days of teachers on-site with the businesses, and a final presentation day.

Externships are funded through a grant with WSRCA who provide $700 stipends for teachers who complete the program.

The following area businesses are participating in this year’s program: