Williamson County announces winners of 175th Birthday Celebration student art contest

Williamson County has announced the winners of its 17th Birthday Celebration student art contest.

Student artists from 3rd grade to 10th grade were asked to design posters to represent the county as it celebrates its 175th birthday.

The contest was presented by the Greater Round Rock Community Foundation, the Williamson Museum, and the county.

Winners were selected by precinct and grade level groups, and grand prize winners were then selected in each of the grade level groups. The winners were announced on April 20 at a reception held at the Williamson Museum.

(Williamson County)

Precinct Winners

Precinct 1

Grades 3-5: Nihara Epa Seneviratne, homeschooled fourth-grader

Grades 6-8: Chantal Seneviratne, homeschooled sixth-grader

Precinct 2

Grades 3-5: Karis Wu, fourth-grader at Cornerstone International Academy Homeschool

Grades 6-8: Yelyzaveta Savatieieva, eighth-grader at Santa Rita Middle School in Liberty Hill

Grades 6-8: Emma Anderton, sixth-grader at Cedar Park Middle School in Cedar Park

Precinct 3

Grades 3-5: Katherine Rosado, fourth-grader at Carver Elementary in Georgetown

Grades 6-8: Kayden Williams, sixth-grader at Benold Middle School in Georgetown

Grades 9-10: Abraham Martinez, ninth-grader at STEP Campus in Georgetown ISD

Precinct 4

Grades 3-5: Cristal Aguirre Lopez, fifth-grader at Main Street Intermediate in Taylor

Grades 6-8: Bella Schwarz, sixth-grader at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Taylor

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Amy Merida, executive director of Central Texas Community Foundation, poses with Nihara Seneviratne, the grand prize winner for Grades 3-5. (Williamson County)

Grand Prize Winners

Grades 3-5: Nihara Epa Seneviratne

Grades 6-8: Yelyzaveta Savatieieva

Grades 9-10: Abraham Martinez