18-wheeler carrying green beans crashes into creek in Fayette County

article

An 18-wheeler carrying 40,000 pounds of green beans crashed into a creek overnight in Fayette County.

The Sheriff's Office says the single vehicle accident happened early Wednesday morning on I-10 westbound at the 673 mile marker.

Still no word on why the driver left the roadway, but investigators say the driver appears to be okay.

(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while crews worked to remove the vehicle from the creek.