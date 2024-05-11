Eurovision contestant Joost Klein disqualified before final amid broader contest chaos

article

In a significant turn of events at the Eurovision Song Contest, Dutch contestant Joost Klein was expelled just hours before the final in Malmo, Sweden, following a backstage altercation.

This decision by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) comes after Swedish police began investigating a complaint made by a female member of the production crew concerning Klein.

The EBU stated that it would be inappropriate for Klein to participate while the legal process was ongoing.

Klein, a 26-year-old singer and rapper, was a strong contender in the competition with his song "Europapa," an upbeat Euro-techno tribute to Europe's diversity and his late parents.

Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS expressed shock and dismay at Klein's disqualification from the Eurovision Song Contest, calling it "very heavy and disproportionate."

The broadcaster lamented the potentially significant achievement lost for Klein and his fans.

Later, it issued a statement saying that as Klein came offstage after Thursday’s semifinal, he was filmed without his consent and, in turn, made a "threatening movement" toward the camera.

The broadcaster said Klein did not touch the camera or the camera person.

"We are very disappointed and upset for the millions of fans who were so excited for tonight," it said. "What Joost brought to the Netherlands and Europe shouldn’t have ended this way."

This last-minute disqualification of a contestant is unprecedented in Eurovision's 68-year history, although there have been instances where countries boycotted or were expelled from the event, such as Russia's removal following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Controversies and tensions at this year's Eurovision

The final proceeded amid these challenges, featuring various performances from raucous rock to grand operatic entries.

Eden Golan from Israel performs on stage during The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Grand Final at Malmö Arena on May 11, 2024 in Malmo, Sweden.

Despite Eurovision's motto "united by music," this year's event has been marked by significant discord and geopolitical tensions. Several performers expressed concerns, leading to notable absences from the traditional pre-final events.

The Irish performer issued a statement saying the absence was due to a situation "which I felt needed urgent attention from the EBU" and telling fans: "I hope to see you on the stage later."

French singer Slimane cut short his song "Mon Amour" at the dress rehearsal to give a speech urging people to be "united by music, yes — but with love, for peace."

Norwegian singer Alessandra Mele, who had been due to announce her country’s jury results, said that she was withdrawing because "there is a genocide going on" and the united by music slogan was "empty words."

Finland's announcer, musician Kaarija, also pulled out, saying announcing the votes "does not feel right."

The controversy intensified with Israel's participation amid its ongoing conflict with Gaza. Israeli singer Eden Golan faced boos during rehearsals but advanced to the finals.

This participation sparked widespread protests and demands for a boycott, emphasizing the deep divisions present.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (C) wearing the keffiyeh scarf, is removed by police during a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside the Malmo Arena venue ahead of the final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2024 on May 11, 2024 in Mal Expand

Understanding Eurovision

For American audiences unfamiliar with the contest, the Eurovision Song Contest, commonly known simply as Eurovision, is an annual international song competition among European Broadcasting Union member countries (EBU).

Established in 1956, it is one of the world's longest-running television programs and was initially created to foster unity among European nations post-World War II. The competition has expanded to include over 40 countries, extending beyond traditional geographical Europe to include nations like Israel and Australia.

Each participating country submits a song to be performed on live television and radio, then competes against the others for votes to determine the most popular song in the competition.

Eurovision is renowned for its eclectic mix of music styles—from pop and rock to folk and classical—and flamboyant performances. Eurovision has had a significant impact on the music industry by launching the careers of international stars such as ABBA and Celine Dion. The contest is celebrated for its ability to bring together different cultures and musical styles in a vibrant and dynamic showcase, making it a beloved tradition watched by millions around the globe each year.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. It was reported from Los Angeles.



