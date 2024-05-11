Austin weather: Flood watch issued for some counties

A flood watch has been issued for some central Texas counties as the Austin area continues to see significant severe weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Bell, Milam and Lampasas Counties beginning on Sunday at 7 a.m. and ending on Monday at 1 p.m.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.