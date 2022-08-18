18-wheeler involved in multiple vehicle crash in Round Rock

Officials are investigating after an 18-wheeler was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Round Rock.

The crash happened at around 8 a.m. on SH-45 between Greenlawn Boulevard and I-35.

The Round Rock Police Department says the 18-wheeler caught on fire.

Lanes of westbound SH-45 were shut down for some time but all have now reopened as of around 10 a.m.

Details about what caused the crash and if there were any injuries have not been released at this time.