75 theft/shoplifting cases reported in March in Kyle

Kyle police say they received 75 theft/shoplifting calls in March.

They say those calls resulted in 20 cases, which included:

7 citations issued (person stole less than $100 worth of items)

2 arrests made (person stole more than $100 of items, but less than $750)

9 arrests from outstanding KPD warrants made by other agencies

Not all the theft calls resulted in cases. Police say some callers chose not to file charges, and in some cases there was no evidence.

Kyle police are reminding residents that they are now able to report theft and shoplifting online.

If the theft is still in progress, call 911.