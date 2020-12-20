19-year-old Texas A&M-San Antonio student murdered protecting sister 

19-year-old Christopher Trevino was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Kyle. His family says he was trying to protect his 15-year-old sister.

The teen tells FOX 7 Austin she had arranged to sell something to a schoolmate using Snapchat. The girl’s schoolmate, also 15, was driven to the family’s home to make the purchase. The girl walked into the street to give her schoolmate the item. Instead of pulling out cash, the teen pulled out a gun.

Trevino was just getting home when he heard the commotion. He saw his sister being held at gunpoint and ran across the street to break things up. That’s when the 15-year-old fatally shot him.Ivory Trevino says the girl "blames herself" for her brother's death. She says her son was "just doing what [she] taught him to." She says her son had a smile that "lit up the room." She joked it really was a "million-dollar smile" given how much the family spent on braces.

Kyle Police say the murder was "drug-related." Ivory Trevino wants the community to know that her son "was a good kid, he had a good future." His sister says "He had plans, he had goals, he was in college."

Trevino studied business at Texas A&M San Antonio. He was living at home, studying online because of the pandemic, and worked at Home Depot. The family describes Trevino as intelligent, likable, and always looking to "help others." He was an organ donor.

Trevino’s beloved chihuahua Nala has spent the time following his death staring at the street from his bedroom window "looking" for him.

The family says the gunman was arrested at a nearby apartment complex before police even cleared the scene in front of their home. Kyle Police say they arrested the teen at an apartment complex "a short while later."

The 15-year-old is in the Hays County Juvenile Detention Center. He is facing several charges including murder. and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

