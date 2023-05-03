2 arrested for alleged robbery in Leander after brief search: police

Two suspects were arrested in Leander after a brief search Wednesday, May 3, according to Leander police. The suspects were wanted for an alleged robbery.

Leander police had a large presence in the area of Sarah Apartments near the 16760 block of Ronald Reagan Boulevard in search of the suspects. They reported the suspects had fled on foot and may have been armed.

All suspects are now in custody and there is no further threat to the community, according to police. The shelter in place request is canceled.

Police say they will be releasing additional information soon.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.