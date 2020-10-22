2 ejected from car, killed during police pursuit in Fayette County

Two men were ejected from their vehicle and died during a police pursuit in Fayette County.

On Oct 21 around noon, a Fayette County Sheriff's Office investigator conducted a traffic stop on I-10 at the 672 mile marker on a passenger car reportedly stolen out of San Antonio.

FCSO says when the investigator activated his lights, the car pulled over, then sped off traveling westbound on I-10. As the investigator attempted to catch up, the car passed an 18-wheeler on the emergency shoulder and left the roadway, losing control.

The car rolled several times on the grassy shoulder and came to rest on the service road near the 667 mile marker. Both men in the vehicle were ejected and found dead. The identities of the two men have not been determined, says FCSO

The Texas Department of Public Safety investigated the crash.

