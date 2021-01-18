2 Manor ISD schools going 100% remote due to positive COVID-19 cases

Officials with Manor Independent School District say a staff member at Presidential Meadows Elementary and a staff member at Manor Senior High School tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result of the number of staff at each school needing to quarantine, both will temporarily move to 100% remote instruction for all students effective Tuesday, January 19. On-campus instruction will resume on Monday, February 1.

The Manor ISD Health Services Department immediately began contact tracing and tracking to identify those individuals who were in close contact. All those who were determined to be in close contact with the individual who tested positive have been notified so that they can be tested and/or monitored for symptoms.

Based on guidance from the Austin Public Health Department, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Manor ISD Health Services department, Manor ISD is requiring scholars and staff at Presidential Meadows and Manor Senior High School who were identified to have been in close contact with the individual on the campus who tested positive for COVID-19 to self-quarantine until certain criteria are met.

Beginning Tuesday, January 19, all Presidential Meadows and Manor Senior High School School scholars will receive asynchronous instruction. Then beginning Wednesday, January 20, Scholars will receive synchronous instruction until Monday, February 1, 2021.

Officials say The Manor ISD Operations department took the precaution of closing the facilities to sanitize the area(s) where these individuals spend their day.

Manor ISD says it is working with the Austin Public Health Department to monitor this situation closely and that it will keep the community informed as it receives more information. For the latest details, you can go here.

