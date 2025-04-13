At least 24 homes damaged after house explosion in Northwest Austin

The Brief A home in Northwest Austin, near the Great Hills neighborhood, exploded Sunday before noon, officials say. Three people were inside the home at the time of the explosion. Fire investigators are on the scene to determine what happened.



The Austin Fire Department is investigating what may have caused a two-story home in Northwest Austin to explode Sunday just before noon.

Officials say at least 24 homes were damaged by the explosion and six people were injured.

Home explodes in Northwest Austin

What we know:

Officials say that just before 11:30 a.m. April 13, multiple initial calls came in about a house that had blown up.

When crews arrived in the 10400 block of Double Spur Loop, they found a two-story home that looked like it had exploded and was leveled to the ground. A neighboring house also suffered severe damage.

There was also a vehicle fire at the home that collapsed. Fire crews also extinguished small spot fires in the collapsed debris.

EMS says that a total of six people were treated in connection with the explosion. Two people from the collapsed residence are currently listed in critical and serious but stable conditions. A third person from the neighboring house is also in critical condition.

Another person with minor complaints refused transport from the scene. EMS also treated two firefighters for minor injuries. One was taken to the hospital and the other refused transport.

Officials are also working with Animal Control to account for several pets in the neighborhood.

Officials say at least 24 homes were damaged and two have been determined "uninhabitable". The Red Cross is on scene helping those displaced. Some homes on nearby Spicewood Mesa, Pantera Ridge and Muley Drive have reportedly been damaged.

Power was out in the area due to power lines damaged in the explosion, but has since been restored to all homes except the severely damaged ones.

Officials say they expect to be on scene for hours.

What we don't know:

The cause of the explosion is still unknown.

Texas Gas Service has confirmed to FOX 7 Austin that the home did not have natural gas service; however, the home did have propane tanks, according to officials.

Officials also addressed "rumors circulating around", saying that there was no plane crash or law enforcement activity in the area.

Explosion seen, heard for miles

Big picture view:

Many people reported on social media seeing a large smoke cloud and hearing a loud "boom".

The Cedar Park Police Department posted on X (formerly Twitter) that they were aware of the boom, and CapMetro responded saying they heard it in Pflugerville.

Gabriel Lacey shared this photo, showing the smoke cloud from just over a mile away.

Officials say the explosion was heard as far as Georgetown.