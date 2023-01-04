Expand / Collapse search

2 teens arrested in connection to North Austin homicide

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Two teens were arrested in connection to a North Austin homicide in October 2022, Austin police said.

Police said detectives obtained two arrest warrants for Zavien Nathaniel Castilleja, 18, and a 16-year-old, when the murder happened.

On that same day, APD's Tactical Intelligence Unit and the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive task force arrested Castilleja, and the now 17-year-old in two separate locations. 

Zavien Nathaniel Castilleja, 18, is charged with capital murder in connection to a homicide in October 2022.

Castilleja is charged with Capital Murder, and the 17-year-old is charged with Second-Degree Felony Criminal Conspiracy. 

The 17-year-old was released on house arrest one day after his arrest on Jan. 4, 2023.

Austin police investigate string of shootings involving teens

Police are calling the latest homicides isolated with no threat to the public. They are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

18-year-old Andrew Clayton Johnson died after he was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had hit a pole.

The incident happened at 5762 North MoPac Expressway near a McDonald's on October 22 at around 12:35 a.m.

APD says officers responded to a report of a crash and when they arrived they found Johnson behind the wheel of the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.