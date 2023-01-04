2 teens arrested in connection to North Austin homicide

Two teens were arrested in connection to a North Austin homicide in October 2022, Austin police said.

Police said detectives obtained two arrest warrants for Zavien Nathaniel Castilleja, 18, and a 16-year-old, when the murder happened.

On that same day, APD's Tactical Intelligence Unit and the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive task force arrested Castilleja, and the now 17-year-old in two separate locations.

Zavien Nathaniel Castilleja, 18, is charged with capital murder in connection to a homicide in October 2022.

Castilleja is charged with Capital Murder, and the 17-year-old is charged with Second-Degree Felony Criminal Conspiracy.

The 17-year-old was released on house arrest one day after his arrest on Jan. 4, 2023.

18-year-old Andrew Clayton Johnson died after he was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had hit a pole.

The incident happened at 5762 North MoPac Expressway near a McDonald's on October 22 at around 12:35 a.m.

APD says officers responded to a report of a crash and when they arrived they found Johnson behind the wheel of the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.