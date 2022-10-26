Teen with gunshot wounds found in vehicle that crashed into pole

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help as it investigates the city's latest homicide.

18-year-old Andrew Clayton Johnson died after he was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had hit a pole.

The incident happened at 5762 North MoPac Expressway near a McDonald's on October 22 at around 12:35 a.m.

APD says officers responded to a report of a crash and when they arrived they found Johnson behind the wheel of the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing. Investigators believe this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 57th homicide of 2022.