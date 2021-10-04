$20.75M Lotto Texas jackpot-winning ticket sold in Houston

article

Check your tickets! A jackpot-winning Lotto Texas ticket worth an estimated annuitized $20.75 million was sold in Houston.

Officials say the ticket for the October 2 drawing was purchased at BFM Food Mart, located at 5825 Bellaire Blvd.

The prize has not yet been claimed.

The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn: 1-9-14-23-29-41.

Lottery officials say the cash value option was selected at the time of purchase, and the claimant will receive $16,185,915.40 before taxes.

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

"After watching Texas’ original jackpot game grow all summer long, we look forward to meeting our newest Lotto Texas jackpot winner," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize."

In addition to the jackpot-winning prize, 75,024 Lotto Texas tickets, including those with the Extra! add-on feature, won lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $12,785 for the same drawing.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing on October 4 will reset to an estimated annuitized $5 million.