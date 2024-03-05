2024 Texas primary: Smooth voting process in Travis County

It appeared to be a pretty smooth election day in Travis County, at least at the few polling locations visited by FOX 7 Austin on Tuesday.

James Holliday cast his vote at the Carver Library in East Austin.

"Took about 5 minutes to go through, wait was about 30 seconds," he said. "I pay attention to politics, it's part hobby, part civic responsibility I suppose, I think it's important."

The Travis County Clerk's Office reported just one data issue on Tuesday morning that impacted about one percent of voters.

"Our team quickly identified the issue and pushed out a solution. Voters who had an issue while checking in to vote were offered the option to vote provisionally if they were unable to wait," said the office to FOX 7 Austin.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, more than 42,000 had cast an Election Day vote, and close to 70,000 Travis County residents voted during early voting. There are roughly 893,000 registered voters in the county.

"These elections are an opportunity to select your candidates that will then appear on the ballot in November and in Travis County, often we can know from the primary which candidates are likely to win in November, so it’s an important time to cast a ballot," said County Clerk Dyana Limon-Mercado.

The first round of Election Day results is expected to come late Tuesday night.