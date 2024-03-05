Travis County DA race: Democrats Jose Garza, Jeremy Sylestine face off

Super Tuesday is officially here. In Travis County, District Attorney Jose Garza is up against Democratic opponent Jeremy Sylestine.

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza is standing by his conviction record, but his challenger Jeremy Sylestine, a former prosecutor, believes he is a better fit for the job. Both democratic challengers, however, do agree the safety of the community is a top priority.

Sylestine is running to unseat Garza and is calling for change.

Sylestine is currently a defense attorney, but was with the Travis County District Attorney’s office for 15 years. He left during Garza’s term.

Garza was elected in 2020 after promising criminal justice reform, to hold people accountable who commit violent crime, and to prosecute sexual assault cases.

During his tenure, a Travis County Grand Jury indicted 21 Austin police officers on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for protester injuries during the 2020 demonstrations related to the killing of George Floyd. The District Attorney’s office dismissed 17 of those cases.

Sylestine is a Democrat running against Garza in the primary election and Daniel Betts is a Republican running unopposed.

During a candidate forum held in February, Sylestine and Betts said, if elected, they want to be more transparent with the community. They said violent crimes need to be prosecuted seriously, and they want to help those dealing with mental health problems.

The two candidates at the forum are both criminal defense attorneys and have similar views, but are on different ballots.

Election Day is Tuesday, March 5.

