$23M in new resources announced for homeless in Austin

$23 million in new resources has been announced for those living in temporary shelters and for homeless families in Austin.

Mayor Steve Adler and the Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) announced Friday two new resources to aid the homeless currently residing in temporary shelters and to build and finance new housing for the homeless.

According to a release, HACA has received $1,078,690 through the Mainstream voucher program, authorized by the federal

CARES Act, to help 100 non-elderly disabled individuals transition from the Protective Lodging Facilities (ProLodge) system and find permanent supportive housing. HACA says it will be working with the City of Austin and community partners to identify and assist those who most need help.

Criminal background screening criteria have been significantly reduced to ensure that HACA can house more people in need, says the organization.

The Mainstream voucher program is federally funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to assist homeless, non-elderly persons with disabilities, according to HACA. An individual issued a voucher can locate a home in the private rental market. A housing subsidy is paid directly to the property owner/manager, and the household pays between 30-40% of their income for rent.

Eligibility for the Mainstream program requires that the household's income not exceed 50% of the Austin metropolitan area median income, according to HACA.

To address the long-term need for permanent supportive housing for the homeless, HACA is also announcing the availability of 100 project-based vouchers to create new housing opportunities. These vouchers are being made available through a request for proposal process to develop new permanent supportive housing or the rehabilitation of existing housing to serve the homeless, says HACA.

HUD also provides the funding for these 100 project-based vouchers through the tenant-based Housing Choice Voucher program and attaches funding to specific units, according to HACA. Developments awarded project-based vouchers will be required to provide available units to the homeless for an expected term of twenty years.

HACA says it plans to make an award of vouchers to selected developments in February and March. The rent paid to assist homeless families, and the vouchers' value over the twenty-year period is expected to exceed $22 million. Any qualified organization seeking to serve the homeless and access project-based vouchers can visit the HACA website.

